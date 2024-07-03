Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: episode 7, Evil, paramount, preview, season 4

Evil S04E07 "How To Bandage A Wound" Preview: Leland Has a Visitor

Check out preview images and more for Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter & Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil S04E07: "How To Bandage A Wound."

We are back with a preview of this week's episode of the fourth & final season of Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil. Before we get to the overview, image gallery, and trailer for S04E07: "How To Bandage A Wound," a couple of points. First, once again, you can never go wrong with an episode that has Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) in it. Second, as interested as we are in the episode – who isn't looking forward to what goes down between Leland (Michael Emerson) and Sheryl (Christine Lahti)? Finally… based on the numbers we're seeing, can someone please explain again why this is the final season? Because it seems like the cast and show's creators are wondering about that, too…

Evil Season 4 Episode 7: "How To Bandage A Wound": Ben (Aasif Mandvi) and David (Mike Colter) ride along with a train engineer convinced he's being haunted on the tracks, while Kristen (Katja Herbers) cares for her mother. Ben begins to question his sanity as gaps in his memory create turmoil in his relationship with Renee (Renée Elise Goldsberry). Written by Oneika Barrett, here's a look at the promo trailer, season overview, and preview images for this week's chapter:

I could try to promote this Thursdays episode of #Evil by saying it delves into the shows epistemology. Or I can upload this promo. pic.twitter.com/0JIqqAU7yW — Robert King (@RKing618) July 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This season, Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican's secret service to "remote view" a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.

Co-created by Showrunners Robert King and Michelle King, Paramount+'s Evil stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!