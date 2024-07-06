Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Evil, paramount, preview, season 4

Evil Is "Sexy and Up For Grabs": Herbers Clarifies Cancellation Record

Evil star Katja Herbers set the record straight on the show's cancellation and told streamers that the series is "sexy and up for grabs."

With this week's new episode, Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil inches closer and closer to its series finale – news that was first announced back in February of this year. But why? That's an especially important question to ask considering how well the fourth and final season is doing – and that's not taking into account just how well the first three seasons have been doing in terms of those looking to either catch up on or revisit the series. Following up on a report that recently went live examining the reasons why the series was canceled, Herbers took to social media earlier today to clarify and offer additional context to the timeline leading up to the bad news. As we've been seeing since the fourth season debuting, Herbers makes it clear that the show's case and EP's Richard King and Michelle King were looking to continue with the series.

"Hi @Collider 🫶 To set the record straight on our cancellation: nobody wanted it. Both the Kings & the actors want to do more. I am the one who had the family matter & was thankfully granted to leave with 6 days left to film to go to my father," Herbers wrote. "A day after I left the show got shut down by the strike. We filmed the remaining 6 days after the strikes ended. Then heard we we were cancelled with 4 additional episodes to wrap up the story. The story will have an ending but also an opening for more. Which is what we all hope!"

From there, Herbers makes the strong point (with receipts attached) that the series is putting the kind of numbers on the table that should make it attractive to another streamer. "Our numbers indicate we could fill a streamers pockets with more seasons…. We're the second most streamed original show on all platforms and the seventh overall. Kinda wild!! Who wants to snatch up the good Evil?" In a follow-up, Herbers looked to "clarify" what she was sharing – most notably, that the passing of her father wasn't a factor in the show being canceled. "Just to clarify my own writing: the passing of my dear dear father had nothing to do with our cancellation. If anything it was the strike [SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes] that made it more difficult financially to continue. But now that we're such a gigantic hit we are profitable, sexy and up for grabs. Get it.

Here's a look at Herbers' tweets/x's setting the record straight on the details of what went down leading into the series being announced as canceled – and what was (and wasn't) a factor in it:

Evil Season 4 Episode 7: "How To Bandage A Wound": Ben (Aasif Mandvi) and David (Mike Colter) ride along with a train engineer convinced he's being haunted on the tracks, while Kristen (Katja Herbers) cares for her mother. Ben begins to question his sanity as gaps in his memory create turmoil in his relationship with Renee (Renée Elise Goldsberry). Written by Oneika Barrett, here's a look at the promo trailer, season overview, and preview images for this week's chapter:

I could try to promote this Thursdays episode of #Evil by saying it delves into the shows epistemology. Or I can upload this promo. pic.twitter.com/0JIqqAU7yW — Robert King (@RKing618) July 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This season, Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican's secret service to "remote view" a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.

Co-created by Showrunners Robert King and Michelle King, Paramount+'s Evil stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

