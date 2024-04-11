Posted in: Amazon Studios, FX, TV | Tagged: Fallout, michael chiklis, prime video, the shield, walton goggins

Fallout: Michael Chiklis Praises "The Shield" Co-Star Walton Goggins

Heading into the Fallout premiere, Michael Chiklis (Winning Time) congratulated his The Shield co-star Walton Goggins on his success.

Walton Goggins and Michael Chiklis have come a long way in their careers, starting around the same time only a year apart with Goggins starting in 1990 and Chiklis in 1989 on TV. As they did their share of film and TV work, both would cross paths in FX's arguably greatest police procedural drama, The Shield. Chiklis played corrupt Detective Vic Mackey, who led the Strike Team, a task force to tackle Los Angeles gangs and organized crime activity. Goggins played Vic's right-hand man, Detective Shane Vendrell. Through seven explosive seasons of the Shawn Ryan drama, the Strike Team did their diligence as cops closing cases while taking care of their own to largely satisfy Vic's sociopathic tendencies. After stealing money from a cartel, it gets harder to cover their tracks as the heat turns up, and strife and a guilty conscience consume the team from within, which builds to an explosive finale. Chiklis shared some thoughts over social media on his The Shield co-star around the timing of the premiere Prime Video series Fallout.

Fallout: The Shield Star Michael Chiklis Calls Co-star Walton Goggins "The Genuine Article"

"Let me tell you something. I've seen a lot in my time in this business. It's a hard road that people just can't understand unless they're in it. Anyone who's had any level of success knows this. When one of the truly talented & genuinely good guys win? It makes you cry tears of joy," Chiklis wrote. "Walton Goggins is the genuine article. A brother. An uncle to my children. A great human being. There is no one more deserving of their success. Hard work, perseverance, deep talent, pazzazz and great Karma all coming together. Bravo Walt!"

The Shield's finale saw Shane fall for murdering his fellow Strike Team member, Det Curtis "Lemonhead" Lemansky (Kenny Johnson). Dangling his written account of the misdeeds of the Strike Team, Vic decides to undermine him and testify to his new employer, ICE, for Agent Olivia Murray (Laurie Holden) – his confession of all his criminal activity in exchange for full immunity. Running out of time as his former unit closes in, Shane decides to end it with his family in a murder-suicide. Vic's family is taken away in protective custody, and he's trapped at his desk job on a very short leash, knowing one wrong step nullifies his deal. Goggins recently appeared in Prime Video's Invincible, FX's Justified, and HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. Fallout, which also stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Moises Arias, Leslie Uggams, Zach Cherry, Dave Register, Annabel O'Hagan, and Rodrigo Luzzi, is available to stream on Prime Video.

