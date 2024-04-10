Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, Fallout, preview, prime video, the ghoul, walton goggins

Fallout Star Walton Goggins Shows How He Became The Ghoul (VIDEO)

Fallout star Walton Goggins (Justified) posted a video showing off the hard work by the VFX makeup artists to transform him into The Ghoul.

With only hours to go until EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Fallout gets unleashed across our screens, it sounds like Prime Video has another hit on its hands with Lucy (Ella Purnell), The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), and Maximus (Aaron Moten) as early reviews tout it as second only to HBO's The Last of Us in terms of excellent video game adaptations. Now, Goggins has taken to social media to share a video of the process involved in bringing The Ghoul to life and to throw a ton of love & respect to VFX Makeup Artist Jake Garber for his commitment to his craft.

"Well, this is it. FALLOUT premieres today," Goggins wrote to kick off the caption to his post. "Been thinking about this whole experience as one does when something resonates this deeply. I've talked at length about Jonah, the writers, the cast and crew…but this fella right here… Jake Garber… He's one of the best FX makeup artists in the world and a long-time friend. He does them all. I have to steal him from @samuelljackson, but then the Major would do anything for Chris Mannix. Jake worked his ass off. When we started this process, it took 5 hours. Jake got it down to 1:45-2:15, depending on what movie we were watching (I think this one was The Wild Bunch) Everyday he dealt with my anxiety. Everyday he was my friend. Just wanted to say thank you, @jagar65 I couldn't have done this without you… I love you, buddy. All of us hope the rest of you get to see the show. And we really hope you like it." Here's a look at the before & after as Goggins is transformed into The Ghoul:

Based on what's considered by many to be one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The end of the world is coming, just a little sooner than expected. FALLOUT, now arriving April 10 @ 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/9AcWR9uAqQ — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten (Emancipation) is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood's goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins (Justified) is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

"I think it started, for me, with 'Fallout 3,' which devoured about a year of my life. You know, I was an aspiring young writer at that point. It almost derailed my entire career. It's so ludicrously playable and fun. No, I mean, seriously, the games were just incredible," Nolan shared regarding how the series adaptation came to be. "I mean, it's such a rare thing and such an unbelievable thing, and I've gotten to do it twice in my career, to take something that you love and get a chance to play in that universe, to create, you know, your own version, I guess, of that universe. The first go-round for me was Batman, and this time with 'Fallout,' a game that I absolutely love, a series of games that I absolutely loved."

Nolan continued, "About five years ago, Todd and I went and had lunch together; it was a bit of a fanning-out moment for me, and just started talking about the possibilities of how you could take this incredible universe. I mean, I think one of the things that's so powerful about the Fallout series is that every game is a little different. Different characters, a different setting, and a different look into this extraordinary universe. And so, we came out of that lunch with a handshake deal that we were gonna try to make this work."

Along with Purnell, Moten, and Goggins, Prime Video's Fallout also stars Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time). Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films (in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks) and executive producers Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, the streaming series sees Nolan directing the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. In addition, Athena Wickham of Kilter Films executive produces alongside Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The series will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

