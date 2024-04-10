Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, preview, prime video, season 3

Invincible Post Teases Black & Blue Days Ahead for Mark In Season 3

The final title card for Prime Video's Invincible Season 2 teases some "black & blue" days ahead for Mark - in more ways than one.

Article Summary New teaser suggests a grim future for Invincible in Season 3 with a "black & blue" theme.

Mark faces moral dilemmas and questions authority, hinting at darker actions ahead.

Season 3 will reintroduce characters Battle Beast and Titan from Season 1.

Podcast reveals who's returning in Season 3, with Kirkman's confirmation of the cast.

There are dark times ahead for Steven Yeun's Mark Grayson. As if that was evident enough in the second season finale of Prime Video's Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible, the final title card and a recently released mini-teaser on social media appear to confirm some very real & metaphorical "black & blue" days ahead for our young hero. As fans of the comics know, that color scheme represents a change in supersuit design for Mark – but it will prove to be more than that. The suit will come to represent a time period for Mark that finds him blurring the lines of his own personal moral guidelines – questioning those in authority giving the orders while dealing with the pressures that come from saving the day, day in and day out, eventually crossing the line into killing on more than one occasion. While the animated series has remained faithful to its source material, here's hoping that some other factors may come into play in the animated universe. Okay, probably not – but we feel bad for Mark…

Here's a look at the ten-ton tease that the Prime Video series dropped on its social media account:

A black and blue title card taking us into season three? We're not teasing anything with this at all!!! pic.twitter.com/j5O4gkhSrJ — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In the most recent edition of The Invincible Podcast (above), the hosts were given the chance to name the characters who would be returning for the third season from the first season (but not in Season 2) – and without hesitation, they nailed it. Kirkman confirmed that Battle Beast (originally voiced by Michael Dorn) and Titan (originally voiced by Mahershala Ali) will be back for the third go-around.

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more.

Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

