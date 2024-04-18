Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Fallout, prime video, season 2

Fallout: Prime Video Green-Lights Season 2; EPs, Showrunners Respond

Prime Video, EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner's Fallout will be back for Season 2.

Amazon's Prime Video is ready for another season of EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Fallout. That's right – the Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring series has received a green light for a second season. "Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] and Graham [Wagner], to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon, and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can't wait to blow up the world all over again," Nolan and Joy shared in a joint statement.

Robertson-Dworet and Wagner added, "Holy sh*t. Thank you to Jonah, Kilter, Bethesda, and Amazon for having the courage to make a show that gravely tackles all of society's most serious problems these days — cannibalism, incest, jello cake. More to come!"

"It's been one of the most spectacular projects we've ever been a part of. Jonah and team did such an incredible job, and we're overjoyed not just by the reaction to the show, but that we get to work with these amazing people even more," Todd Howard, executive producer, Bethesda Game Studios, also shared when the news was first announced.

Based on what's considered by many to be one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The end of the world is coming, just a little sooner than expected. FALLOUT, now arriving April 10 @ 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/9AcWR9uAqQ — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten (Emancipation) is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood's goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins (Justified) is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

"I think it started, for me, with 'Fallout 3,' which devoured about a year of my life. You know, I was an aspiring young writer at that point. It almost derailed my entire career. It's so ludicrously playable and fun. No, I mean, seriously, the games were just incredible," Nolan shared regarding how the series adaptation came to be. "I mean, it's such a rare thing and such an unbelievable thing, and I've gotten to do it twice in my career, to take something that you love and get a chance to play in that universe, to create, you know, your own version, I guess, of that universe. The first go-round for me was Batman, and this time with 'Fallout,' a game that I absolutely love, a series of games that I absolutely loved."

Nolan continued, "About five years ago, Todd and I went and had lunch together; it was a bit of a fanning-out moment for me, and just started talking about the possibilities of how you could take this incredible universe. I mean, I think one of the things that's so powerful about the Fallout series is that every game is a little different. Different characters, a different setting, and a different look into this extraordinary universe. And so, we came out of that lunch with a handshake deal that we were gonna try to make this work."

Along with Purnell, Moten, and Goggins, Prime Video's Fallout also stars Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time). Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films (in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks) and executive producers Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, the streaming series sees Nolan directing the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. In addition, Athena Wickham of Kilter Films executive produces alongside Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The series will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

