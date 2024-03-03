Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Fallout, preview, prime video

Fallout: "Vault-Tec Holotapes" Sees Overseer Hank Touring Vault 33

The first video from Prime Video's Fallout "Vault-Tec Holotapes" sees Overseer Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) offering a look at life inside Vault 33.

Well, it looks like there is going to be a lot more going on with EP & director Jonathan Nolan and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Fallout than we first suspected. Earlier today, Prime Video shared a new key art poster spotlighting Ella Purnell's Lucy. Now, we have posters for Walton Goggins's The Ghoul and Aaron Moten's Maximus to pass along. But that's not all, because following those posters is the first video from the "Vault-Tec Holotapes," a broadcast channel running through the streaming series's Instagram broadcast channel that's promising more looks throughout the week. In the first clip, Overseer Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) gives us a tour of our living quarters in Vault 33 – just make sure to never, ever go to Sub Level 5. You'll see why…

And here's a look at what Vault 33 has to offer – and more…

Checking in during IGN Fan Fest 2024 last month, Purnell, Goggins, Moten, and MacLachlan discussed the care taken to make sure that the series stays true to the video game while also creating a universe that would welcome newcomers. In addition, they discuss how they each prepared for their roles (including who has experience with the video game), Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard's involvement during filming, and much more. Here's a look at the cast discussing the upcoming Prime Video series, followed by a look back at what else we've learned about Fallout so far:

Fallout: EP & Director Jonathan Nolan Previews Series Approach, Focus

Nolan had a chance to pass along some thoughts about the Amazon Studios & Kilter Films series last month. Keeping in line with the satirical vibe that runs throughout the video games, Nolan shared with Empire that the series will address "what happens when you outsource the survival of the human race." The director & executive producer even name-dropped a classic sitcom to demonstrate how the series will have its own unique way of commenting on our society's here-and-now. "Just as 'M*A*S*H' gets to talk about Vietnam through the lens of the Korean War, we get to talk about the mess we're in now through the lens of… 'What if everybody just gets on with it and destroys the fucking world?'"

While the series doesn't have the cast & budget needed to focus on everybody, we do know that Fallout will spotlight three characters whose respective journeys will most assuredly collide – Purnell's Lucy, Moten's Maximus, and Goggins' "The Ghoul." That's because all three of them have their eyes on the same prize. "We talked a lot about 'The Good, The Bad And The Ugly.' That's three characters in search of a box of gold, so we asked ourselves, 'What's the gold in this world?'"

With Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) on board as co-showrunners and Nolan directing the first three episodes, the series stars Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. In addition, Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks join Nolan and Lisa Joy as executive producers. Set to hit screens on April 12, 2024, here's a look at the preview for Prime Video's Fallout which was released during December's The Game Awards:

And here's a look at Galaxy News broadcasting live with an exclusive look at the next generation of apocalypse-proof, purpose-built luxury housing – sponsored by our friends at Vault-Tec:

