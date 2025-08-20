Posted in: Conventions, Events, Netflix, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Poster Released; Panel Set for Anime NYC

With more details expected during Anime NYC, here's a teaser key art poster for Amber Noizumi and Michael Green's Blue Eye Samurai Season 2.

Less than two years after it was announced that series creators, writers, and executive producers Amber Noizumi and Michael Green's (Logan, American Gods) Blue Eye Samurai would be back for a second season, it looks like fans can expect some pretty big news regarding what the future holds for Maya Erskine's Mizu during this week's Anime NYC (more on that in a minute). To help set the mood, Netflix released a key art poster for Season 2 that does a nice job of setting just the right tone.

"We want people to sink into it and be taken by the story and the level of artistry and forget they're watching animation," shared Green about the series ahead of its debut. "We would love this to cross over into every interest — that if you like 'The Witcher,' if you like animation, if you like 'Game of Thrones,' if you like 'The Crown,' if you like historical drama, if you like 'Shakespeare in Love,' if you like Tarantino movies, there's something in 'Blue Eye Samurai' for you." Here's a look at the official overview for the Anime NYC panel set for this Thursday, followed by a look back at an official trailer for the hit animated series:

Netflix Presents: Sakamoto Days, Splinter Cell, Blue Eye Samurai, and More!

From fan-fave anime Sakamoto Days and Record of Ragnarok III, popular video game adaptations Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch and Devil May Cry, to cultural phenom Blue Eye Samurai, immerse yourself in the thrill of animation at Netflix with exclusive debuts, sneak peeks, special guests, and giveaways. Special guests include: Derek Kolstad, Jane Wu, and Michael Green. (Thursday, August 21st, 7 pm ET: Main Stage Presented by Ito En – Hall 1D)

The voice cast for Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast members include Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi), Mark Dacascos (Chiaki), and more.

With Blue Spirit serving as the animation studio, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai is executive-produced by Noizumi, Green, and Erwin Stoff. Jane Wu serves as supervising director and producer, with the series originally hitting Netflix screens on November 3, 2023.

