Posted in: Fox, Hulu, TV | Tagged: family guy, fox, hulu, seth macfarlane

Family Guy Original Eps Head to Hulu; Seth MacFarlane on Film Future

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane announced that 2 original episodes will be heading to Hulu and discussed the possibility of a film.

Article Summary Seth MacFarlane discusses a potential Family Guy film, with a concept in mind for over 15 years.

Two new original Family Guy holiday episodes are set to premiere exclusively on Hulu later this year.

PaleyFest celebration features live table read and musical performances for Family Guy’s 25th anniversary.

The news episode on Hulu is interesting considering MacFarlane's past criticisms of FRupert Murdoch and FOX News.

Even after 25 years, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane is still finding ways to make headlines with the long-running FOX animated series. In honor of the quarter-century milestone, MacFarlane (Peter Griffin) was joined by Alex Borstein (Lois Griffin), Seth Green (Chris Griffin), Mila Kunis (Meg Griffin), Arif Zahir (Cleveland Brown), Patrick Warburton (Joe Swanson), Jennifer Tilly (Bonnie Swanson), and showrunners Rich Appel & Alec Sulkin for last night's PaleyFest. Along with a live table read of the upcoming episode "The Edible Arrangement" and a lineup of musical performances from across the show's run, MacFarlane offered some good news for those who've been keeping the candle burning for a Family Guy film – and dropped some news about two special Hulu-premiering episodes on the horizon.

In terms of a feature film, MacFarlane has fielded that question and addressed it a number of times over the years. But for those who may have thought that it was an idea that MacFarlane had moved on from, far from it. "I have known what that movie will be for the past 15 years, and I just haven't had the time to get to it, but I do know what it will be," MacFarlane shared in terms of an update. While he's not exactly lacking in projects at the moment (The Orville Season 4?), MacFarlane's words show that at least the concept of a film is still in play – and there's nothing that says that the film has to be released in theaters.

For us, the more interesting news came when MacFarlane announced that there would be two original holiday-themed Family Guy episodes making their way to Hulu. "It'll be our Halloween and our Christmas episodes, I expect," MacFarlane added. Why this caught our attention has to do with MacFarlane's very public feelings in terms of the animated series still having a home at FOX based on his feelings towards now-retired Rupert Murdoch's company and FOX "News."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!