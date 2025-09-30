Posted in: ABC, CBS, TV | Tagged: Family Matters, Jaleel White

Family Matters: White Found Steve Urkel's Alter Ego Stefan "Boring"

Family Matters star Jaleel White doesn't understand the popularity of Steve Urkel's alter ego, Stefan Urquelle, considering him "boring."

Article Summary Jaleel White calls Stefan Urquelle, Steve Urkel’s suave alter ego on Family Matters, “boring” and overrated.

White reveals he was surprised by Stefan's popularity, calling the character a "one-note joke."

Stefan was created as Steve’s attempt to win Laura Winslow's heart by transforming his nerdy persona.

The actor reflects on the show’s focus shift from the Winslow family to Urkel’s evolving characters.

To say Jaleel White will always be grateful for his time on Family Matters would be an understatement. The actor, who played fan favorite Steve Urkel, neighbor for the Winslows and the biggest thorn in Carl's (Reginald VelJohnson) side, became the series' biggest star across all nine seasons from 1989 to 1998 on ABC and CBS. White wasn't even in the main cast, but was originally intended to be a recurring role for the Perfect Strangers spinoff that was originally intended to focus on Harriette Winslow (Jo Marie Payton) and her family before shifting to Carl and later, him and Steve. Appearing on Pete Holmes' podcast, You Made It Weird, White spoke about one of his various alter egos he played on the sitcom he played in Stefan Urquelle, which is most like the actor himself, and being perplexed as to why he was so popular.

Family Matters Star Jaleel White Says Stefan Urquelle Was a "One-Note Joke"

Throughout the series, Steve was infatuated with the Winslows' eldest daughter, Laura (Kellie Shanygne Williams), to largely no avail. While Steve's obsession and persistence might not have aged well in the #MeToo movement, one of the ways he tries to win her over is by changing himself physically via his scientific mind through a serum or device into Stefan, who trades Steve's nerdy mannerisms and personality for a more debonaire personality and style. Like The Nutty Professor, it works initially on Laura before personality clashes force Steve to fight for his body. Eventually, Steve does finally win Laura over during the series' final seasons.

"I thought it was a one-note joke, and so I was really taken aback when everybody just fell in love with him," White told Holmes about Stefan calling him "boring." "It came as such a shock to me that people were so interested in seeing me as me." Stefan, who made his debut in season five, appeared across several episodes for the remainder of the series, and even became his own person in the season seven episode "Send in the Clone." For more, including the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star's greater disdain for his female alter ego, Myrtle Urkel, you can check out the entire episode.

