FanDuel "Adjusting" Carl Weathers Super Bowl Ad in Wake of His Passing

FanDuel announced it is "adjusting" its Rob Gronkowski/Carl Weathers Super Bowl ad after Weathers' passing "out of respect for the family."

On top of the ripple effect the passing of actor Carl Weathers at the age of 76 had on the entertainment industry, FanDuel is already having to make last-minute changes to its Super Bowl ad campaign. The online sports gambling platform released a statement paying tribute to the Rocky and The Mandalorian star. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers," the company told Entertainment Weekly in a statement. "Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a profound impact on the people he worked with on and off the screen. FanDuel was fortunate to have had an opportunity to work with him during our Super Bowl campaign. We are adjusting our campaign accordingly out of respect for the family during their time of grief."

FanDuel shared a sneak peek of their ad featuring retired NFL tight end and one-time wrestler Rob Gronkowski in the desert trying to make amends for missing his "FanDuel kick of destiny" last year when the former Raider-turned-actor came out him in his motorcycle telling him "This time, you won't miss." As most came to associate Weathers as an action star with his memorable roles as Action Jackson (1988), the special ops commando Dillon in the action-horror film Predator (1987), and the rival-turned-best friend Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise, he expanded his following showing his comedic chops in the 1996 sports comedy classic Happy Gilmore and played a fictional version of himself in Fox/Netflix's Arrested Development offering acting tips and has a nose for good stew. He's even one voiceover work in Toy Story 4 (2019), and Eight Crazy Nights (2002).

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," Weathers' family said in a statement. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend." You can check out the sneak peek of the ad below. The full ad will air during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11th on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

