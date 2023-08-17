Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fargo, fx, noah hawley, preview, season 5

Fargo Season 5 Images, Overview Offer Everything You Need To Know

Here's a look at new preview images and an informative overview of who's who for FX Networks and Noah Hawley's Fargo Season 5.

Earlier today, we learned that the fifth season of FX Networks & Noah Hawley's Fargo would be hitting screens with its fifth season on November 21st (and streaming on Hulu). Looking to answer the question, "When is a kidnapping, not a kidnapping – and what if your wife isn't yours?" the season stars Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful 8), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Joe Keery (Stranger Things, Free Guy), Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Barbershop: The Next Cut), Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever), David Rysdahl (Oppenheimer), Sam Spruell (The North Water), and Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall). Now, not only do we have a look at some new preview images, but we also have an extended season overview that introduces us to the major players that we will get to meet – here's a look:

After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy "Dot" Lyon (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife suddenly is plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher, and constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law.

At his side is his loyal but feckless son, Gator (Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he's hopeless. So when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists Ole Munch (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin.

With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband "Wayne" (David Rysdahl), keeps running to his mother, "Lorraine Lyon" (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the "Queen of Debt" is unimpressed with her son's choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval.

However, when Dot's unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy "Indira Olmstead" (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy "Witt Farr" (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, "Danish Graves" (Dave Foley), to aid her daughter-in-law. After all, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she's about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.

FX's Fargo is produced by showrunner, writer & director Hawley and his production company 26 Keys, EP Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid's Tale, The Old Man), and his production company The Littlefield Company, as well as EPs Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Joel Coen & Ethan Coen. The award-winning anthology series is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions and internationally distributed by Amazon & MGM Studios Distribution.

