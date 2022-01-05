Fast Foodies Season 2 Serves Up Chris Jericho, Jillian Bell & More

Our favorite cooking competition series returns in only a little more than three weeks, but it's never too early to see what's in store for Top Chef winners Kristen Kish & Jeremy Ford and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland when truTV's Fast Foodies returns for a second season on Thursday, January 27. So why is it one of our favorite shows? Because it takes an incredibly cool concept (imitating and then reimagining a celebrity's favorite fast-food meal) and injects it with three chefs who have style and personality. They're people you would want making a meal for you and then hanging out with you to eat it. Add into that mix the show's willingness to have fun and go for the joke, and what you have is something that feels less competition and more like three good friends s**t-talking each other while having a good time- and we get to hang out.

For the 12-episode second season, the celebrity line-up also includes Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), Keith and Kenneth Lucas (Just for Laughs), Adam Pally (Champaign Ill), Jon Gabrus (Game Over, Man!), Horatio Sanz (Saturday Night Live), and returning fan-favorite foodie Joel McHale (Community). The newest additions join previously-announced guests Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Nikki Glaser (FBoy Island), Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden), Chris Jericho (AEW), Natasha Leggero (The Honeymoon Stand Up Special), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Baron Davis (NBA on TNT Analyst, Former NBC Player), and more. Now here's your look at the official trailer for the second season of truTV's Fast Foodies, with the cooking-competition-with-a-twist returning on Thursday, January 27:

In "Fast Foodies," "Top Chef" winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and "Iron Chef" winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest's favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters come prepared to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the "Chompionship Trophy."

The inaugural season of truTV's Fast Foodies reached over 20 million viewers across both linear and digital platforms to date, featuring McHale, James Van Der Beek (Bad Hair), Andy Richter (Conan), Amanda Seales (Insecure), Ron Funches (Top Secret Videos), Charlotte McKinney (Fantasy Island), Broken Lizard's Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme (Tacoma FD), Fortune Feimster (Sweet & Salty), GaTa (Dave), and Bobby Lee (Splitting Up Together). From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Fast Foodies is produced by Shed Media for truTV, with Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon serving as executive producers, along with showrunner Michael Rucker.