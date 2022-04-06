See Behind The Curtain of South Park With This Style Guide

South Park is one of the greatest achievements in both animation history and comedy history. What started as a series of hilariously profane shorts that used construction paper characters in a stop motion production has become one of the longest-lasting, most influential, and most beloved series in television history. Today, we get a rare chance to peek behind the scenes with a special style guide binder that shares information used for character consistency and more in Trey Parker and Matt Stone's cartoon classic. Let's take a look.

We begin with the iconic face of Eric Cartman, who once had the gall to trick his friends into going outside so he could eat all of the fried skin from their entire bucket of KFC.

The binder continues with hilarious height comparisons, with designs that place this seemingly n Season Two due to the Succubus and Cartman's authoritah-demanding police outfit.

Now, you have the rare chance to own this for yourself by placing a bid at Heritage Auctions. Check out the listing.

"Irreverent. Smart. Smart-mouthed. Outrageous. Edgy. Unexpectedly innocent. And, needless to say, funny. Very, very funny," reads the Rules and Regulations page of this remarkably rare find. The ubiquitous gang of elementary schoolers Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman are all represented here in this highly coveted style guide for the long-running hit animated series South Park. Providing technical and creative guidelines regarding the licensing of South Park merchandise, this rare style guide features character bios, patterns, fonts, color palettes, examples of character art, and more. Composed of approximately 148 pages, this style guide includes four compact discs containing various graphics needed for digital production. Also included in this lot is an envelope with a sheet of character group shots and five compact discs containing art from Season 6.

Heritage Auctions notes that the binder and its contents show minor handling and edge wear, with some pages showing small folds in corners, and the compact discs are sold as-is. The condition is marked as Very Good.

Fans of South Park can head over to Heritage Auctions right now to bid on this must-have, exclusive item that gives a behind-the-scenes peek at the world of this iconic cartoon.