Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!: Norman Reedus, AMC Studios Series Set

Back in September 2020, news broke that The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus star had signed a first-look two-year development deal with AMC Studios that had the actor officially opening his production company bigbaldhead. Brillstein Entertainment's JoAnne Colonna and former AMC Scripted Programming VP Amanda Verdon were tapped to run the production company, with an adaptation of Aftershock Comics' Undone By Blood lined up as its first announced project. We can now add a series adaptation of Russ Meyer's cult classic Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! to that list, according to Deadline Hollywood– one that has the backing of the Meyer estate.

Though the project is still in its early stages, Meyer's 1965 film focusing on three badass go-go dancers on a cash-fueled run through the dessert was known for its fast cars, fight scenes, and in-your-face sexuality. Reedus and AMC Studios' series take will use the film as a narrative foundation but also shift the focus onto a line-up of "strong female characters" and on "overturning of cultural norms" present in Meyer's work. "I've been watching Russ Meyer's film since I was a kid, wearing my Faster Pussycat, Kill Kill! shirt to school," Reedus revealed to DH today. "It's safe to say I'm beyond inspired by Russ' style of filmmaking and I am over the moon excited for the opportunity to reimagine this story for the modern world." Reedus is set to serve as executive producer, joined by Colonna, Verdon, and Janice Cowart, sole Trustee of the Russ Meyer Charitable Trust. Since Meyer's death in 2004 at the age of 82, The Trust has operated RM Films International. "I hit it off with bigbaldhead right away," Cowart explained about the team behind the project. "I am convinced this team is special and can be entrusted to honor Russ Meyer's iconic film. I am more than excited to collaborate with them alongside AMC."