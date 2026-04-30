Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: my adventures with green lantern, my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman Set for June: Cyborg Superman, Superboy

With My Adventures with Superman Season 3 set for June, we're learning more about what's to come with its take on "Reign of the Supermen."

Article Summary My Adventures with Superman Season 3 premieres June 13 on Adult Swim’s Toonami, with HBO Max streaming the next day.

Season 3 dives into Reign of the Supermen, opening with Cyborg Superman and a fresh twist on what defines Superman.

Superboy joins My Adventures with Superman with a 90s-inspired edge, embodying hope in the present and fear of the future.

Lex Luthor is a huge force in Season 3, while Jessica Cruz cameo teases the in-development My Adventures with Green Lantern.

We've got some big news to pass along regarding the third season of EPs Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira -starring animated series My Adventures with Superman (MAWS). Let's start with a premiere date: Saturday, June 13th at midnight ET/PT, as part of Adult Swim's "Toonami" block (and streaming the next day on HBO Max). As for what we can expect, Wyatt had a whole lot to share exclusively with EW – here are some of the highlights:

MAWS Season 3 Will Tackle "Reign of the Superman": "We're digesting Reign of the Supermen. We're Cyborg Superman right out the gate," Wyatt shared, with a look at Cyborg Superman, aka Hank Henshaw, released. But fan shouldn't expect an adaptation of the 1993 storyline that saw a number of folks looking to claim the Superman mantle after the Man of Steel died. "It's not gonna be a retread of the comics, but we did make all the writers read the comics," Wyatt shared, adding that it's more about, "What would we do with that premise now? It's less 'Death [of Superman]' and more about, 'What's a Superman?' The fun thing about 'Reign of the Supermen' is that it's all these impostors who have the same power set but different values."

Superboy Is On The Way: "Superboy can't just push Clark's buttons," Wyatt shared about the animated series's take on the character, inspired by the leather-jacket sporting version from the 90s. "So Superboy's been adjusted to be more relevant to all of our characters, and then he is going to embody the tension between hope in the present and fear in the future…. He was the writers' and the artists' favorite character for the season, and we're going to complicate him a bit over the course of it."

Lex Luthor is "A Huge Part" of Season 3's Story: "The future is coming always for all of us, no matter what. Whether you face that with fear or hope or courage, and how, it determines a lot about you," Wyatt noted. "Lex is all fear all the time. He's the character who most embodies that concept in the season, and he's driving it —the action thread, anyway."

"My Adventures with Green Lantern" Update: Jessica Cruz will be making a quick cameo this season, with Wyatt noting that they are in pre-production on the animated series and are waiting for an official green light: "We are just about to ship our first episode to Korea for animation, so it's gonna be a minute," he added. "Our take on Superman is very obviously inspired by Dragon Ball Z, among other things; there's a lot of anime influence. Lantern is inspired by a very different part of the same Toonami block. It'll be really clear once we start dropping promos, what part of the Toonami block inspired our Green Lantern show. We're not subtle, people."

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