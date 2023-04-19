Fatal Attraction Cast & EPs Discuss Paramount+ Series' Modern Take Hitting Paramount+ screens on April 30th, the cast & executive producers from Fatal Attraction discuss the series' modern take on the film.

Set to hit screens on April 30th, Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction is told from different perspectives & different time periods, focusing on Lizzy Caplan's Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover Dan (Joshua Jackson) after their brief affair (with Amanda Peet starring as Dan's wife, Beth). What results is a deep-dive reimagining of the 1987 Michael Douglas & Glenn Close film exploring the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control. Now, with less than two weeks to go, Jackson, Caplan, Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, EPs Alexandra Cunningham & Silver Tree, and more share what makes the series so different from the original film and why it's important for the focus of the story to come through a modern lens.

Here's a look at the Paramount+ featurette, followed by a look back at what we know so far about the first six episodes (including episode titles & preview images):

Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction: Episode Titles & Preview Images

To help give viewers a better sense of what to expect, we have the titles & preview images for the season's first six episodes to pass along- beginning with the pilot episode:

Season 1 Episode 2 "The Movie In Your Mind"

Fatal Attraction Season 1 Episode 3 "The Watchful Heart"

Season 1 Episode 4 "Beautiful Mosaics"

Fatal Attraction Season 1 Episode 5 "Medial Woman"

Season 1 Episode 6 "The Dillingers"

Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction: What You Need to Know to Watch!

So here's what you need to know about when the series premieres. On Sunday, April 30, three episodes will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France (and on Thursday, May 11th, in South Korea). Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France, and on Thursdays in South Korea. The final two episodes will be available to stream on Sunday, May 28. Okay, got all of that? Good! Now, here's a look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction:

In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Lizzy Caplan), Daniel Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex, and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he's built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).

Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, and Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker. Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham developed the series, and executive producers Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans) for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes. The streaming series is produced by Paramount Television Studios.