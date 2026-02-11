Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House of Fear E05 Preview: How "Deep" Do Their Fears Go?

Things are about to get pretty "Deep" on tonight's episode of FOX & Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") Fear Factor: House of Fear. Here's a look!

Article Summary Fear Factor: House of Fear returns with a new water-themed challenge that tests contestants' limits.

Episode 5, "Deep," puts phobias to the ultimate test as fears of water come to the surface.

Expect dramatic twists, budding showmances, and intense competition in the latest episode.

Johnny Knoxville hosts as players endure wild stunts and face off for the grand prize.

FOX and Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") Fear Factor: House of Fear is back tonight with another round of great, life-changing, and slightly traumatizing challenges that leave you thankful you're sitting comfortably at home. This week, we've got S01E05: "Deep," serving up a water challenge that should make it pretty clear which of our remaining competitors have a fear of water – and how many of them didn't realize it until that very moment. And that's just the beginning of the drama ahead, as you're about to see from the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek:

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 5: "Deep" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 5: "Deep" – A terrifying water challenge threatens to drown competitors in their own fears. Then, sparks fly in the Fear House, leading to a steamy showmance and a dramatic photo-finish End Game.

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!