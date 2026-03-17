Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E09 Exclusive Clip Is Truly Electrifying

Things get electrifying for Lance & Ethan in a clip from FOX and host Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E09: "Short Circuit."

Article Summary Watch an exclusive electrifying sneak peek from Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E09: "Short Circuit" on FOX.

Lance and Ethan face a painful electrocution challenge as communication breaks down in the semi-finals.

Johnny Knoxville reveals a shocking double elimination, raising the stakes for all remaining contestants.

Only the bravest will survive the twisted stunts and social strategy to claim Fear Factor's massive grand prize.

For FOX and host Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") Fear Factor: House of Fear, this week is all about the semi-finals. With the finale in sight, we've got an exclusive sneak peek at S01E09: "Short Circuit" (along with an official overview, image gallery, and highlights from last week's round) that finds Lance and Ethan struggling to communicate. The fact that they're taking part in a painful electrocution challenge might just have something to do with it:

Fear Factor: House of Fear Season 1 Episode 9: "Short Circuit" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Season 1 Episode 9: "Short Circuit" – In the shocking semi-finals, alliances are tested and strategies shift after Johnny reveals a first-ever double elimination. A painful electrocution challenge puts four players at risk, but the sky-high End Game sends one of them away in an ambulance.

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!