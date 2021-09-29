Fear the Walking Dead: David, Debnam-Carey & Domingo Offer S06 Recaps

With AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returning for its seventh season on October 17, the show's survivors (and the viewers) will face unlike any of the previous six seasons. And in a "nuclear world order," where large chunks of the area have become nuclear hot zones, all roads appear to be leading towards a very nasty confrontation between Strand (Colman Domingo) and Morgan (Lennie James). Our big clues? Strand calling Morgan a failure and Morgan making it clear that if Strand hurts anyone he cares for, Morgan is coming back to do to Strand what Strand couldn't do to him back on the submarine. But how did things get to be so bad? Funny you should ask since AMC is giving the cast a chance to summarize what their characters went through in Season 6 to get to where things are now.

So in the first three clips, Karen David aka Grace, Alycia Debnam-Carey aka Alicia Clark, and Colman Domingo aka Victor Strand have 60 seconds to summarize their characters' journeys during the sixth season from memory:

Here's a sneak preview of Strand's new world order and how he's not even sorry for not being sorry about being the Victor Strand he believes he was meant to be:

Now here's a look at the trailer for a huge TWDU month this October, with Fear the Walking Dead returning October 17 and The Walking Dead: World Beyond kicking off two weeks earlier (on October 3)

Now here's a look at the Fear TWD Season 7 trailer along with overviews of the first two episodes. Following that, a look at the trailer for TWD: World Beyond Season 2 along with overviews of its first two episodes, too:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 1 "The Beacon": While most of the landscape has been destroyed by nuclear warheads, Strand thrives in one of the few inhabitable places left. His search for survivors uncovers a stranger with an unexpected connection to Strand's past. Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 2 "Six Hours": As Morgan, Grace, and Mo struggle to adapt to life on the submarine, a food shortage forces them to face the nuclear fallout outside the sub.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. Several other cast members will also join the season, including Gus Halper in an undisclosed role. Alycia Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.