Fear the Walking Dead S06 Preview: Can Morgan Get Through to Dwight?

After Morgan's (Lennie James) end-of-episode throwdown with "The Spraypaint Twins" left him with two dead bodies and even more curiosity about the key around his neck, we head into this week's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead ("Honey") with what we thought would be a good thing for everybody. Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista), are reunited, and we've seen that Morgan and Al (Maggie Grace) meet up with them. But then there's the matter of Oswald (Andre Munar) and Rollie (Cory Hart), to who we are introduced in the following preview images. It appears they're a part of Sherry and Dwight's squad that's looking to take down Virginia (Colby Minifie) for good. A small problem that looks to become a larger one: Al and Morgan not only see the holes in the plan but the bigger picture? Morgan isn't ready to see anyone make a move on Virginia unless they know that they can succeed.

Here's a look back at the first preview and mini-trailer for the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead, "Honey":

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 5 "Honey": Dwight and Sherry want to take down Ginny, but Morgan stands in their way. Written by Ashley Cardiff.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.