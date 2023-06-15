Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, fear the walking dead, fear twd, FTWD, preview, trailer

Fear the Walking Dead S08E06 Trailer: Is This Morgan's Last Stand?

Could this be Morgan's last stand? Here's a look at the trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 midseason finale "All I See Is Red."

With only one episode remaining before the final midseason break ever for the long-running spinoff series (let that sink in), we have every reason in the world to be worried about what's going to happen with Morgan (Lennie James) because he is not doing well. And the fact that the episode is titled "All I See Is Red," and the implications behind it aren't exactly helping things any. But just in case the preview images from earlier this week for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead didn't make a convincing enough case, we have a trailer for the next chapter that reminds us why "seeing red" is the last thing any of us want Morgan to be seeing.

Here's a look at what's to come this weekend, followed by a look back at what else we know about the midseason finale:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6 "All I See Is Red" Preview

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6 "All I See Is Red": Morgan (Lennie James) fights his past as he and Madison (Kim Dickens) race to stop PADRE's expansion. Directed by Michael Satrazemis and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Justin Boyd, here's a look at a preview rundown of the midseason finale:

With the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead nearing its halfway mark, here's a look back at the official trailer:

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The series stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert, and is produced by AMC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!