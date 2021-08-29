Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Previews Season Finale Fallout

With less than two months to go until AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returns for its seventh season, Colman Domingo announced that he would be directing additional episodes, is now adding the "producer" title to his resume, and had pitched a Victor Strand spinoff to the executive producers. Not too shabby, right? But co-star Colby Hollman (Wes) wasn't about to be outdone, taking to Instagram to share the newest teaser for the long-running series' return. In the clip, viewers are given quick look at how our survivors are dealing with the literal fallout from the second season finale. For some, it's a time for opportunity. For others, a time to just survive.

Here's a look at Hollman's Instagram post from earlier today with the newest teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, premiering Sunday, October 17 (earlier on AMC+, of course):

Here's a look at Karen David's (Grace) Instagram post from earlier this month that includes a number of looks at what's to come with some interesting clues. Our highlight? Seeing Maggie Grace's Al back in the mix (and what that could mean from a CRM standpoint):

Over the summer, we learned that the series was returning on Sunday, October 17, and that Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. Several other cast members will also join the season, including Gus Halper in an undisclosed role. Even better, Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, helming an episode. But it wasn't just intel, with two previews for the seventh season showing how our heroes are dealing with life in a landscape burning with radiation. Here's your look at what lies ahead for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7:

Co-showrunner Ian Goldberg offered some insight during a post-Season 6 finale interview on the TWD's Twitch channel as to what Season 7 could be looking like for Keith Carradine's John Dorie, Sr., now that he's dealing with the guilt of "now twice that he has not been able to stop Teddy [John Glover] from doing horrible things." While keeping specifics under lock and key, Goldberg does see John Dorie, Sr. as being a major player moving forward. "Without getting too far into where we're planning in season 7, he is going to play a major role in the show going forward. You see in the finale that he ends up in the bunker with June, the bunker that Teddy built for himself. He came a long way this season in terms of facing his past demons, his past ghosts, dealing with abandoning his son, and then reconciling the death of his son and saying goodbye, and forgiving himself with June," Goldberg explained.

Here's a look at the complete interview, with aspects of the new season touched upon throughout but with a strong focus in the last ten minutes. Some examples? Goldberg finds the "if there's no body then they're still alive" concept (asked in regards to Kim Dickens' Madison possible returning) an "interesting rule." Also, find out why Goldberg says the new season will "look like a whole different show" and "feels like a different planet" in what Goldberg and co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss are calling the "biggest reinvention" of the show yet:

As the series continues production on the seventh season, the cast of Fear the Walking Dead discuss their characters' respective motivations heading into the Season 6 finale "The Beginning" in the clip above. In the featurette that follows, the team looks ahead to how the sixth season finale dramatically changed the landscape of the walker apocalypse:

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast.

