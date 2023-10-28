Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, amc plus, fear the walking dead, fear twd, preview, trailer

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 E08 Preview: Has Madison Found Alicia?

In the following sneak peek at AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E08: "Iron Tiger," Madison searches for Alicia as a wave of walkers closes in.

This weekend brings AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E08: "Iron Tiger," and with it comes the escalating war – with Madison (Kim Dickens), Victor (Colman Domingo), Daniel (Rubèn Blades), Luciana (Danay García), Dwight (Austin Amelio), Sherry (Christine Evangelista), and June (Jenna Elfman) on one side fighting and a once-thought-dead Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) and an army of survivors & undead on the other. And the stakes couldn't be higher – with the fate of PADRE and the future on the line. And just when you think things couldn't get much worse, Troy makes things deadly personal by claiming to Madison that he killed Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) – producing her prosthetic arm as proof. And that brings us to the following clip,

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 8 "Iron Tiger": The search for fuel to replenish Padre's dwindling supply leads the survivors to a reunion that gives Madison (Kim Dickens) an unexpected opportunity for revenge and reconciliation. Directed by SJ Main Muñoz and written by Nick Bernardone & Jacob Pinion, here's a look back at the episode trailer – followed by the sneak peek that was released earlier today and the preview images that were released earlier this week:

EP/Director Michael E. Satrazemis previously shared some insights and dropped some teases about what's to come with EW – including what it was like having Dickens back, the return of Domingo's Victor, Dwight (Austin Amelio) & Sherry (Christine Evangelista) continuing their story, and more. Here are the highlights – followed by a look back at the official season trailer (and more) for AMC & AMC+'s Fear the Walking Dead:

On Having Kim Dickens' Madison Back for Series Finale: "Getting to have her back was just such a joy. I think she's fantastic. And getting to have the experience where we're creating together and able to close the show up together, it felt very special. I don't know if any shows get to be this kind of karmically correct. It's a beautiful circular thing that I'm very happy to be a part of."

For Madison, It's No Longer About Running – It's About Making PADRE Work: "Well, that's Madison's mission. Madison has a transformative moment to not want to run away anymore — to want to stay, to want to help rebuild, to want to take care of the children that she helped bring over there and find their parents. That's her mission."

Satrazemis Plays Coy on Strand's Return: [laughing] "There will be a return. And Strand will be Strand. Sometimes, you don't know what shape it's all going to take."

There's More Dwight/Sherry Story to Tell: "It feels like it's the end of their story, but it doesn't mean we're not going to see them again. We might see them separately. We might see them together. They're realizing that they're in a perpetual circle, and it keeps ending really poorly being together. So they're making a decision right now to split and to move out. But that doesn't mean we won't see them again."

Fear TWD Fans Should Expect the Unexpected: "You never know what you're going to see. You might see some new things, you might have some new obstacles, and it's kind of the way the show is. It's always reinventing itself."

With the series returning for its final run of episodes on October 22nd, here's a look at the official season trailer for AMC & AMC+'s Fear the Walking Dead:

Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so, the island becomes a target, as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources, spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it.

