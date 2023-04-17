Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: It's Time for Morgan to Come Home Returning for Season 8 on May 14th, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead released mini teasers for Lennie James' Morgan & Austin Amelio's Dwight.

With a little less than a month to go until AMC's Fear the Walking Dead kicks off its eighth & final season run, we have some very cool mini teasers to pass along. Previously, we were treated to some preliminary season preview images, a few teasers, and an official trailer that gave us a much better sense of what the time jump looks like – and just how bad things have gotten for our heroes. But with the endgame at hand, we're being reintroduced to the major players and what's at stake as the original TWD spinoff series ends its run through a series of mini-character profile teasers. For this go-around, we have a look at Lennie James' Morgan Jones – with a caption telling him that it's time to come home. Following that, we have a look at Austin Amelio's Dwight – wondering if he's ready for what's to come.

Here's a look at the mini-character profile teasers that were released, followed by a look back at what we know about the final season so far:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: What You Need To Know…

The eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The season stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for the long-running spinoff series' final run (followed by the overviews for the first three episodes), with the series returning on May 14th:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1 "Remember What They Took From You" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis): After going undercover at PADRE, Morgan and Madison find themselves back at odds trying to do what's best for Mo while struggling to accept their new lives under the watchful eye of PADRE.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 2 "Blue Jay" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Heather Cappielo): After fleeing PADRE, June's safety and solitude are threatened by an unwelcome reunion with Dwight and Sherry and a desperate father's search for his missing daughter.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3 "Odessa" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Ron Underwood): Mo's hunt to prove PADRE's true intentions has her in over her head as she's drawn into the larger web of secrets and subterfuge of the adults who care for her.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.