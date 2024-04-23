Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: ai, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, ghosts, invincible, netflix, smiling friends, superman, the last of us, Tom Brady, warwick davis, william shatner, willow

Invincible/North Korea, Warwick Davis & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Smiling Friends, Ghosts, Willow/Warwick Davis, The Last of Us, Invincible, Shatner/AI, Doctor Who, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, DC Studios' Superman, CBS's Ghosts, Willow/Warwick Davis, USA Network's WWE Raw, AMC's The Walking Dead Universe, Netflix/Tom Brady, HBO's The Last of Us, Invincible/North Korea, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Netflix's Arcane, William Shatner/AI, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 23, 2024:

Smiling Friends: Check Out This "Shrimp's Odyssey" Puppet Comparison

Superman: Isabela Merced Excited About Working with Fillion, Gathegi

Ghosts S03 Finale "Isaac's Wedding" Image, Overview; S03E09 Preview

Willow: Warwick Davis, Family Start Little People UK Donation Page

WWE Raw Preview: The Chadster Needs This After AEW Dynasty

The Walking Dead: AMC Shares Dead City, Daryl Dixon, TOWL Emmy Plans

Tom Brady Roast Streaming Live on Netflix In May; Kevin Hart Hosting

The Last of Us S02: Isabela Merced on "Chemistry" with Bella Ramsey

Invincible: Upcoming Season Artwork Found on North Korean Server: CNN

Willow: Warwick Davis Signing Off Social Media; Children Offer Update

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 5 "Mirrors" Images Released

Arcane Season 2 Set for Annecy Festival Session Spotlight This June

William Shatner's New Children's Album Under Fire Over Use Of AI

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies on Those "Millie Gibson Leaving" Rumors

