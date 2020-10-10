Fear the Walking Dead Showrunners Tease Season 6; Offer New Preview

When The Walking Dead Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, and Lennie James rolled up to the virtual Fear the Walking Dead panel at New York Comic Con-Metaverse, they didn't come empty-handed. In the preview below, we get to see how the bounty hunter that Virginia (Colby Minifie) is sending after Morgan (James) ended up with that head in the "Walter" box. But first, Chambliss and Goldberg had a few teases to throw out about what's still to come.

Before you get to the preview, check out the following clip where the showrunners discuss the midseason event that will "rock all the characters" and send them on "new trajectories." As for Virginia, looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of her- and her backstory- especially with sister Dakota (Zoe Colletti) entering the scene.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world. Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 1 "The End is the Beginning": Mortally wounded Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a mysterious bounty hunter tries to finish what Ginny couldn't. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis, and written by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.

The AMC series stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.