Fire Country: Check Out Our Updated S04E08: "Fresh Start" Preview

Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Fire Country, S04E08: "Fresh Start," and our look at S04E09: "Who Owns the Dirt."

Article Summary Fire Country S04E08 "Fresh Start" airs tonight on CBS with a high school drunk-driving drill for Bode.

Bode reconnects with a former classmate as Three Rock reopens its doors with a brand new crew.

Get a first look at S04E09 "Who Owns the Dirt," featuring a turf war with neighboring Drake County.

Watch the official trailers and preview clips, and get episode insights before they air.

On tonight's episode of CBS and series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country, Bode (Thieriot) runs into a face from the past, while Three Rock reopens for business. We've got an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek for you to check out for S04E08: "Fresh Start." In addition, we've added an image gallery to the official overview for December 19th's S04E09: "Who Owns the Dirt" – here's a look:

Fire Country Season 4 Episodes 8 & 9 Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 8 "Fresh Start" – Bode participates in a high school drunk-driving drill that unexpectedly reconnects him with a former classmate, Chloe (Alona Tal from SEAL Team). Meanwhile, Three Rock reopens with a new crew and high hopes. Written by Jacqueline Furnare Donabedian & Anupam Nigam and directed by Oscar Rene Lozoya.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 9 "Who Owns the Dirt" – When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head. Written by Tia Napolitano & Barbara Kaye Friend and directed by Eagle Egilsson.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

