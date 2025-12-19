Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country: Here's Your Updated S04E09: "Who Owns the Dirt" Preview

Here's your updated preview for tonight's midseason finale of CBS's Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country, S04E09: "Who Owns the Dirt."

Article Summary Get an updated preview for Fire Country Season 4 Episode 9, "Who Owns the Dirt," airing tonight on CBS.

Tensions ignite as Station 42 faces a turf war with Drake County during a risky red flag warning day.

Watch the official trailer and sneak peeks to see what’s in store for the explosive midseason finale.

Fire Country Season 4 returns to CBS in February 2026.

Combine some serious warnings that the day isn't going to be a good one with some nastiness between the station and their neighbors over in Drake County. You can see why tensions are running pretty hot heading into tonight's midseason finale of CBS and series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. With that in mind, we have our updated preview for S04E09: "Who Owns the Dirt" to pass along, including an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and a pair of sneak peeks – here's a look!

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 9: "Who Owns the Dirt" Preview

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 9 "Who Owns the Dirt" – When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head. Written by Tia Napolitano & Barbara Kaye Friend and directed by Eagle Egilsson.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

