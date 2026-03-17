Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: sydney

NCIS: Sydney Preview: Here's What's Ahead with S03E11 "Berthed"

CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney returns tonight! Here's our updated preview for Season 3 Episode 11: "Berthed."

Article Summary NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 11, "Berthed," airs tonight on CBS with twists and intrigue.

The team investigates the mysterious death of a U.S. Naval officer with secrets of his own.

Expect unexpected turns as a routine case leads to the reveal of a major scandal.

Watch sneak peeks and preview clips to see what’s in store for Special Agent Mackey and team.

We're back with our preview rundown for CBS's "NCIS Tuesday," as we take a look at what tonight's episode of Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney has to offer. In S03E11: "Berthed," the death of a U.S. Naval officer takes the team down some rabbit holes that they didn't see coming. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter:

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 11: "Berthed" Previews

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 11: "Berthed" – The team investigates the suspicious death of a U.S. Naval officer who'd just learned he was going to be a father, leading to the discovery of a scandalous secret. Written by Ella Cooke and directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren.

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

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