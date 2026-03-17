Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: Apollo Automobil, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Reveals New Apollo Automobil Collaboration

You feel like drivfing around in a brand-new Apollo Automobil model? PUBG Mobile will give you the chance in a new collaboration

Article Summary PUBG Mobile teams up with Apollo Automobil to introduce luxury hypercars in a limited-time event.

Players can drive Apollo Intensa Emozione and Apollo Project EVO, each with multiple color options.

Special Apollo-themed accessories like parachutes and ornaments can be unlocked in-game.

Collect all seven Apollo car colorways to earn exclusive in-game effects during the 8th anniversary event.

Krafton revealed the latest collaboration on the way for PUBG Mobile, as players will soon be driving around in a new Apollo Automobil in the game. The team will put in a few new choices from the German hypercar brand, as you'll be able to take the wheel of two specific models for a couple of months. The two chosen for this event are the Apollo Intensa Emozione and the Apollo Project EVO, each with its own style and benefits, depending on which one you find on the map. Players will also see a plethora of exclusive in-game accessories inspired by the brand's specific design and precision engineering. We have more details below, as well as a couple of trailers to check out. You'll find them in the game from March 20 until May 10, 2026.

Take a Spin in Two Different Apollo Automobil Options in PUBG Mobile

Players can take to the battlegrounds in these standout Apollo models, each available in a selection of exclusive colourways. The Apollo Intensa Emozione, one of only ten physical units produced globally, is available in four colorways: Tempest, Showdown, Phantom Violet, and Molten Inferno, combining sculptural, nature-inspired design with advanced aerodynamics for a precise and immersive in-game experience. The Apollo Project EVO, designed to honour Apollo's legacy of engineering excellence, is available in three colourways, Glacier, Sunset, and Radiant Gold, defined by bold lines and dramatic butterfly doors, balancing innovative automotive craftsmanship with a sleek, intentional design.

Players can also customise their rides with Apollo-themed accessories, including the Apollo Parachute, Apollo Ornament and Apollo Space Gift, showcasing Apollo's signature style while navigating the battlegrounds. Collecting all seven Apollo colourways unlocks exclusive in-game effects. The Apollo Automobil partnership arrives as part of PUBG Mobile's 8th anniversary celebrations throughout March, bringing players an enhanced in-game experience through iconic partnerships and exclusive content.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!