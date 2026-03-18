Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Ready Or Not 2: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood on Their Characters

In an exclusive interview with Ready or Not 2: Here I Come stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood explain the moment the characters "tell you exactly who they are with very little."

Article Summary Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood discuss how Ready Or Not 2 reveals character with minimal exposition.

The sequel continues the high-stakes game, introducing new faces while building on the original's premise.

Elijah Wood highlights a defining moment through The Lawyer’s body language early in the film.

Scenes between Ursula and Titus offer important clues to character dynamics and story twists.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is very upfront about what it is from the beginning: double or nothing. While the movie expands the lore and introduces a bunch of new characters, the basic concept of the sequel is much the same as the first. When you have a film like this, with so many characters that you need to have some level of investment in, you need to do a lot of "show, don't tell" right out of the gate because there isn't a lot of time to explain everyone's backstory and motivations. As star Elijah Wood explained in the official production notes, "The characters are written really uniquely. They tell you exactly who they are with very little." We got the chance to speak to Wood and Sarah Michelle Gellar, both of whom have very different roles in this film, and we asked them what the moment is for their respective characters. When in the film do we learn so much with so little?

"I mean, as soon as he sort of steps out, places the book, kind of puts his hands like this," Wood explained as he demonstrated the almost triangle The Lawyer forms with his hands [see the third photo in the gallery]. "I don't know, his body language is like, okay, this guy's official and mysterious, but I get a sense that he's about to sort of tell us what our fate is."

"And I think when you meet Ursula and Titus [Shawn Hatosy], and you see what happens in their very first meeting, I think you get a pretty good idea of who they are," Gellar replied. The scene with the two of them is certainly one that speaks volumes. It's also one of the more misleading scenes, considering where the two characters ultimately end up at the end of Ready or Not 2. It makes you want to go back and watch the scene again to see if there is any nuance you might have missed the first time around.

Look for more from our interview with Gellar and Wood later this week, along with interviews with star Kathryn Newton and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It will be released on March 20, 2026.

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