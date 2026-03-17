Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Teaser: New Adventures Await

TNT and Showrunner Dean Devlin pack a ton of action and intrigue into this 30-second teaser for The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2.

Article Summary TNT drops an action-packed 30-second teaser for The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2.

Lindy Booth and Christian Kane return, joined by Dominic Monaghan and a killer new cast lineup.

Season 2 promises fresh magic, daring adventures, and big surprises in 2026.

Dean Devlin continues as showrunner, bringing new twists to the beloved Librarians universe.

TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin hit us with an unexpected surprise on Tuesday: an official teaser for the second season of The Librarians: The Next Chapter. There's a whole lot to unpack in the clip above – and that's just a 30-second teaser! We can only imagine what's to come when the official trailer drops later this year. But for now, enjoy the preview above and then check out who's on tap to appear when the hit series returns in 2026.

Last summer, ahead of the first-season finale, we learned who we could expect to see in the second season. From the original series, Lindy Booth returns as Cassandra Cillian and Christian Kane reprises his role as Jacob Stone. In addition, the second season will star Dominic Monaghan (Lost, The Lord of the Rings), Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Josh Gates (Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown), Stephan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls), and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater).

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia).

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

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