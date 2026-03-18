Posted in: Movies | Tagged: dune, newlitg

9 Dune: Part Three Character Posters – Daily LITG, 18th of March 2026

Dune: Part Three: 9 Character Posters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Dune: Part Three dominates Bleeding Cool's headlines with nine new character posters revealed

Top trending pop culture news includes Doctor Who, Jon Kent & Damian Wayne, and Marvel's Captain America

Lying In The Gutters recaps the hottest stories from yesterday and past years in comics and entertainment

Comic creators' birthdays, industry news, and major Dune updates all in one daily roundup

Dune: Part Three: 9 Character Posters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Dune: Part Three: 9 Character Posters and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, R.E. Burke was still being held in a US Detention Camp

LITG two years ago… Transformers & GI Joe

LITG three years ago, There Was An All-Hands Meeting Happening At DC Comics Right Then

LITG four years ago, Future's End

LITG five years ago, Shazadam, Captain Marvel and Hellfire Gala

A Shazadam by any other name would smell as sweet.

LITG six years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia

And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.

LITG seven years ago – Umbrella Academy was sold out

Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.

Birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book inker and co-creator of Spyke, Bill Reinhold

Frank McLaughlin , creator of Judomaster

, creator of Judomaster Shea Anton Pensa, artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher

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