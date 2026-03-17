Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: grant morrison, lanterns

Lanterns: Nathan Fillion, James Gunn Comment on Lindelof Apology Post

Nathan Fillion and James Gunn commented after Damon Lindelof responded to Grant Morrison and others regarding his Green Lantern "dumb joke."

Article Summary Damon Lindelof apologized after joking the "green" in Green Lantern was "stupid" in a podcast.

Grant Morrison criticized Lindelof's remarks, questioning his fit for writing superhero stories.

Nathan Fillion and James Gunn publicly supported Lindelof following his heartfelt social media post.

Morrison argued that studios should value comic source material and hire passionate creators.

Before we kick off what we hope will be the third and final act in all of this, a quick history lesson. Writer and comics great Grant Morrison wasn't too happy about a joke that Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) made in 2025 about naming the upcoming HBO series Lanterns instead of "Green Lantern" because "we all agreed that the green was stupid." Morrison called out Lindelof and the entertainment industry in an online post. Lindelof would take to social media to own up to making a "dumb joke" and apologize, while also making the case for lifelong love of the comic book universe. Since that time, things have been quiet – hopefully, we've heard all that we need to hear (at least until the DCU series hits in August). Shortly after Lindelof's post went live, Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern Guy Gardner in DC Studios' DCU) and DCU Studios co-CEO & writer/director James Gunn offered their support in the comments section – which you can check here:

"I have upset Grant Morrison, which means I have now pissed off MOST of the brilliant British/Scottish comics writers that I grew up idolizing. To quote the bard (Otis Redding), this is nobody's fault but mine. I made a dumb joke on a comedy podcast. I'm not going to bob and weave about context, the joke was dumb, the fandom is not. I owe them an explanation and a genuine reflection of my actual feelings," Lindelof wrote in an Instagram post, which also included personal images to make his case.

Lindelof continued, "The very first time I appeared on a ComicCon panel was for the Lost Pilot, back in the summer of 2004. I wore my favorite T-shirt as I had long grown out of my favorite underoos, those being the uniform of Hal Jordan, Green Lantern of Sector 2814. For a quiet, uncoordinated kid, there was nothing cooler than a hero whose superpower was his imagination. And green is not stupid, it is my lifelong favorite color and I have a questionnaire that I filled out in third grade to prove it. Green is fucking awesome."

He wrapped up his response by adding, "More importantly, it would be a betrayal to everyone I worked for and alongside to say anything other than I was absolutely honored to be a part of the team that manifested the incredible construct that is Lanterns… because it was. I was sloppy and careless with my words, ironic considering I care so much about Hal, John and the entire Corps. I can and will do better to be worthy of the oath… until then, I'll let the show speak for itself and I can't wait for you all to hear what it has to say."

In a recent edition of their Substack, Xanaduum ("15/3 WOKE WAR THREE"), Morrison responded to Lindelof's comments, writing:

TV writer/producer Damon Lindelof's comments notwithstanding, the 'Green' in 'Green Lantern(s)' green is not 'stupid'. Why does a writer attach himself to this kind of narrative if he thinks it's fundamentally 'stupid'? You don't hand CSI scripts to patronising writers who condemn forensics experts and their haircuts as 'stupid', so why hire people who are ashamed and in denial about the comic book material they've been assigned to develop? Why don't they turn down jobs they're not suited for? It's not like he needs the money, and Lindelof has proven that he can come up with his own ideas. What is this jockish dismissal of superhero conventions intended to prove anyway? Does Lindelof imagine it makes him seem less nerdy? It's a bit too late for that, so what's it all about? The only people who give a fuck about the Lanterns TV series are Green Lantern fans. Why alienate them at the start? That feels more like 'stupid'.

Morrison would continue on:

'Green Lanterns' is a much more evocative and dramatic title than 'Lanterns', (just as 'Raise the Red Lantern' is a better movie title than 'Raise the Lantern'), and anyone who can't grasp why that is shouldn't be anywhere near superhero stories. The show might even be good, but how much better could this stuff be if studios were willing to hire the right people for the job instead of phoning their embarrassed friends to water the source material down? Hollywood will die of insularity and inbreeding.

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