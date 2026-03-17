Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS S23E12: "In Too Deep" Preview: A Blast From McGee's Past

It's a blast from McGee's (Sean Murray) past and a murdered drone pilot in tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS, Season 23 Ep. 12: "In Too Deep."

Article Summary Tonight’s NCIS dives into McGee’s past when a murdered drone pilot triggers a personal investigation.

S23E12: "In Too Deep" teases a life-changing case for McGee as old relationships resurface unexpectedly.

Watch official previews, trailers, and sneak peeks as the team tracks a missing woman linked to McGee.

Written by Marco Schnabel and directed by Michael Zinberg, this episode promises high-stakes drama.

A blast from McGee's (Sean Murray) past and a case involving a murdered drone pilot weave together in tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS. In fact, S23E12: "In Too Deep" vibes like it could be a personal game-changer for him by the time the final credits roll. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for S23E12: "In Too Deep" waiting for you below:

NCIS Season 23 Episode 12: "In Too Deep" Preview

NCIS Season 23 Episode 12: "In Too Deep" – A murdered drone pilot leads the team to a missing woman from McGee's past and a relationship he thought was long behind him. But as the case deepens, McGee realizes her reappearance could unravel more than an investigation; it could change the course of his life. Written by Marco Schnabel and directed by Michael Zinberg.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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