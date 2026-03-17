Posted in: Fatshark, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Darktide, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Launches "Beyond the Hive" Update

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has a new update available now, as players can take the fight to a new level with Beyond the Hive

Article Summary Beyond the Hive update introduces a new free mode to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide with all-new challenges.

Explore open badlands, face unpredictable threats, and adapt to dynamic Expeditions gameplay.

Battle new enemies like the Ogryn Pack Master and survive environmental hazards in Atoma Prime.

Earn rewards in the Deadside Patrol event, including new items, currency, and exclusive cosmetics.

Fatshark has released a new massive update for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, as players have access to a new mode in Beyond the Hive.This is a completely free update that brings a new level of challenge to the game, featuring an array of new enemies, items, environmental threats, strategies and cosmetics. We have the latest info below, as well as the trailer here to show it off, as the content is now live.

Take The Fight To New Levels in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide with Beyond The Hive

Humanity once again faces a looming threat. The Admonition has been sighted scouring the ruins outside of the hive in search of lost Tech-Remnants, which has not gone unnoticed by the Imperium. Whilst the chaos cultists' motivations remain unknown, what is certain is that war unfolds differently in Expeditions. Players must adapt quickly as there are no fixed routes, no clear front lines and no room for error.

Experience Darktide Like Never Before: Venture into the polluted badlands of Atoma Prime to scour the planet for Tech-Remnants and investigate sites of interest. With limited time outside the Hive and unpredictable environments, no two Expedition runs are the same.

Venture into the polluted badlands of Atoma Prime to scour the planet for Tech-Remnants and investigate sites of interest. With limited time outside the Hive and unpredictable environments, no two Expedition runs are the same. The War Has Expanded Beyond the Hive: Open environments allow enemies to attack from every direction. Squads must adapt their loadouts, choose when to fight or flee, and survive one of Darktide's most dangerous challenges yet.

Open environments allow enemies to attack from every direction. Squads must adapt their loadouts, choose when to fight or flee, and survive one of Darktide's most dangerous challenges yet. New Threats: Environmental hazards, including twisters and a toxic atmosphere that forces squads to move quickly between temporary safe zones scattered across the map.

Environmental hazards, including twisters and a toxic atmosphere that forces squads to move quickly between temporary safe zones scattered across the map. More Firepower, Fewer Survivors: New items and modified versions of existing items appear in the Safe Zone Store, including powerful tools like the Modified Grenade that can obliterate enemies – while drawing more danger to the squad.

New items and modified versions of existing items appear in the Safe Zone Store, including powerful tools like the Modified Grenade that can obliterate enemies – while drawing more danger to the squad. The Ogryn Pack Master: A new roaming monstrosity leading packs of Pox Hounds and Armoured Pox Hounds stalks the plains of Expeditions, presenting a deadly challenge for players.

A new roaming monstrosity leading packs of Pox Hounds and Armoured Pox Hounds stalks the plains of Expeditions, presenting a deadly challenge for players. Deadside Patrol Live Event: From today, squads can test their mettle in the treacherous badlands of Atoma Prime as part of the limited-time event. Risk it all in Expeditions to earn Plasteel, Diamantine, Dockets, and a brand-new portrait frame, rewarding those daring enough to venture Beyond the Hive.

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