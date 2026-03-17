Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: clue, Lesley Ann Warren, tim curry

Tim Curry & Lesley Ann Warren to Host a San Francisco Clue Screening

A special screening of the film Clue will take place is San Francisco this Summer, featuring Tim Curry and Lesley Ann Warren as hosts

Article Summary Tim Curry and Lesley Ann Warren will host a live Clue screening in San Francisco this summer.

The special event takes place June 6, 2026, at the historic Curran Theatre downtown.

Fans can enjoy a pre-show chat or Q&A session with both Clue stars during the evening.

Tickets go on pre-sale March 18, with general sales starting March 20 for this unique Clue experience.

Fans of the film Clue will be happy to know there's a special screening in San Francisco this Summer, featuring two cast members who will make many people excited. It's been confirmed that both Tim Curry, who played Wadsworth in the film, and Lesley Ann Warren, who took on the role of Miss Scarlet, will be the hosts for a special screening of the cult classic. The event will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at San Francisco's Curran Theatre. Ticket prices weren't immediately revealed, but they will go on pre-sale on March 18 at 11am PT, followed by general sales on March 20.

The Game's Up, Scarlet

According to the finer details that are out there, the event is being produced by The Stander Group, the same people behind the Rocky Horror Picture Show Spectacular Tour. It looks like they will be offering a chance for attendees to have either some kind of pre-show chat or a Q&A with audience members. It will be interesting to see how much both actors will do at the event, as Curry has made only a handful of public appearances since he suffered a stroke back in 2012, which has caused partial paralysis. But it will be awesome for fans to see him with one of the films that has made him an icon. As well as Warren, who has been keeping busy by appearing in television roles over the past few years.

A Special Clue Screening at the Curran Theatre

Join the original stars Tim Curry (Wadsworth) and Lesley Ann Warren (Miss Scarlett) for a very special screening of the cult cinema hit Clue! Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy (Lee Ving), where he admits to blackmailing his visitors. These guests, who have been given aliases, are Mrs. Peacock (Eileen Brennan), Miss Scarlett (Lesley Ann Warren), Mr. Green (Michael McKean), Professor Plum (Christopher Lloyd), Mrs. White (Madeline Kahn) and Col. Mustard (Martin Mull). When Boddy turns up murdered, all are suspects, and together they try to figure out who is the killer.

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