Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

RJ Decker: Our Updated S01E03 "The Needle and the Damage Done" Preview

Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker, S01E03: "The Needle and the Damage Done."

Article Summary RJ Decker S01E03 sees RJ helping Emi search for a missing son tied to a powerful rehab mogul.

Tensions rise as Mel and Catherine debate parenting styles and financial struggles in S01E03.

Get a first look at upcoming episodes S01E04 "In Vanity Veritas" and S01E05 "Burn Notice."

Watch trailers, sneak peeks, and preview galleries for new episodes of ABC's RJ Decker.

With the new series already scoring some impressive viewing numbers only two episodes into its run, we're back with our weekly preview for ABC's Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker. In S01E03: "The Needle and the Damage Done," RJ (Speedman) is asked to step in when the son of a wealthy rehab tycoon goes MIA. son. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek below, stick around for a look at what's still ahead. We've got official overviews for March 24th's S01E04: "In Vanity Veritas" and March 31st's S01E05: "Burn Notice."

RJ Decker Season 1: S01E03 – S01E05 Previews

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 3: "The Needle and the Damage Done" – RJ is recruited by Emi to investigate the disappearance of a wealthy rehab tycoon's son. Mel and Catherine discover they have different views on parenting and finances.

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 4: "In Vanity Veritas" – R.J. finds himself at the center of a suburban housewife murder mystery. Catherine worries that R.J. is getting too close to Emi.

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 5: "Burn Notice" – R.J. unravels the truth about a Little League coach whose family is being mysteriously targeted. Meanwhile, R.J.'s parole officer worries that he is pushing the boundaries of his conditional release.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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