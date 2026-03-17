Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys Season 5 World Premiere Will Be Livestreamed This Thursday

The final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys has its world premiere this Thursday. Here's what you need to know to livestream it.

If you're a fan of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, then you're going to want to set your radar for this Thursday. Why? Because the fifth and final season is set to have its world premiere at Cinema Moderno in Rome, Italy, and you'll be able to livestream it, courtesy of Prime Video Italia's Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube accounts. That's going to include red carpet moments, cast interviews, and highlights from the premiere night before the premiere episode is screened for attendees. Along with Kripke, a number of famous faces from the hit streaming series are expected to appear: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Jensen Ackles, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and more. Here's a look at the excellent key art poster that was released:

"The Boys and the Supes are about to take over Rome 👊. Are you ready for the World Premiere? Watch it live on all our platforms on March 19 at 7:00 PM.," reads the caption to the Instagram post from Prime Video Italia and shared by the show's main account:

The Boys Season 5 Trailer: Soldier Boy, Padalecki/Collins & More

In the official teaser, we heard the words, "A reckoning is coming," spoken as Homelander (Antony Starr) stood before a frozen Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), although it's tough to say if those words were directly tied to that moment. Now, we're learning that as he attempts to achieve immortality, Homelander wants his dear old dad along for the ride. That fits with Kripke's previous comments that their father-son dynamic would be a significant factor this season. What we're not buying into is the idea that Soldier Boy will buy into what Homelander's planning. Does he see his son as a means to an end – in this case, killing Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) for betraying him? Yes, but seeing Homelander positioning himself as an actual kind of god takes things to a whole other level. By the way, the exchange between Soldier Boy and Homelander about why he woke him up was twisted genius.

Here, we get a brief tease of a Soldier Boy-Homelander stand-off, when Soldier Boy learns for the first time that Butcher has powers – before he eats an automobile, courtesy of Butcher:

Looks like someone might be getting a history lesson…

In the previous teaser, we saw Soldier Boy behind Jared Padalecki's character before it cut to the scene with Homelander and Soldier Boy together. Later, we see Padalecki's character in what appears to be some kind of supersuit in the middle of a very gory scene. During Fan Expo Boston (as reported by Collider) in August, Padalecki teased this about his character's connection to Soldier Boy: "I'll say this much — my character is very excited to meet Soldier Boy." In the segment we saw in the trailer, we're getting another look at a shocked Padalecki, with Misha Collins in the mix this time. It's clear that Soldier Boy isn't too thrilled with Collins; the suit Collins is wearing suggests he might be tied into the whole god/religion run that Homelander is on – maybe something that Soldier Boy can't but into.

We've seen all too well what can happen when Soldier Boy unleashes his power. Look no further than how close he came to putting down Homelander for good. So it's interesting to see who he's unleashing on here. Unless we're victims of slick editing, it seems Butcher and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are shocked by what they're seeing, but not necessarily afraid. Of course, Butcher is on a don't-give-a-fuck run, so that might explain it (Frenchie does seem a bit more "anxious" about the situation).

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