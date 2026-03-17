Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Trailer Debut Tomorrow, Tiny Teasers Today

The first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day drops tomorrow, but (for some reason) Sony has been releasing seconds-long teasers over the last 10 hours all across the internet.

Article Summary Sony will debut the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day tomorrow after releasing mini-teasers online.

Short teaser clips have popped up across social media throughout the day, sparking a scavenger hunt for fans.

Tom Holland officially confirmed the trailer launch and Sony's unusual (we say diplomatically) strategy for promoting new footage.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains highly anticipated with details about the film mostly under wraps for now.

Well, this is either infuriating or something that studios are going to start doing on the regular, and we need to accept the inevitable. Now that award season is over and spring is right around the corner, studios are releasing trailers and new information about the big releases coming out in the latter third of the year. Some of these trailers have been around for a hot minute, while others are just a couple of months away, and we haven't seen anything yet. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one we haven't seen anything yet, and one could argue we still haven't.

Today star Tom Holland confirmed that the teaser trailer would drop tomorrow, which is nice, but he also revealed that they were going to spend all day today dropping tiny teasers all over the internet. So if you've ever wanted to go on a scavenger hunt for seconds of footage, here we are. It's…certainly a thing that is happening. Here are all the tiny teasers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, collected from various social media accounts over the last 10 hours or so.

I dislike this rollout. Did I make that apparent enough?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their respective roles. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

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