Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country Season 4: Our S04E04 "Like a Wounded Wildebeest" Preview

Manny confronts Bode in tonight's episode of CBS's Fire Country. Here's a look at our updated preview for S04E04 "Like a Wounded Wildebeest."

Article Summary Manny confronts Bode in Fire Country Season 4 Episode 4, directed by series star Jordan Calloway.

Upcoming episodes feature a drive-in fire and deep secrets between Bode and Sharon at Station 42.

Exclusive insights from the showrunners discuss the shocking loss of Vince and its impact on the team.

Major crossover with Sheriff Country teased, testing Edgewater’s future and the crew's resilience.

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country Season 4. What makes S04E04: "Like a Wounded Wildebeest" extra special is that series star Jordan Calloway also helmed tonight's chapter, and we have an updated look (overview, images, trailer, and a sneak peek) at what's to come. Also, make sure to check out what Calloway had to share about the experience in a heartfelt post. Additionally, we have overviews and images for S04E05: "Happy First Day, Manny" (featuring a "Sheriff Country" crossover) and S04E06: "Your Voice in My Head."

Fire Country Season 4 Episodes 4-6 Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 4 "Like a Wounded Wildebeest" – Manny has a serious conversation with Bode about a troubling discovery, urging him to be honest and take responsibility. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Jordan Calloway.

Wow… I just want to take a moment to express my gratitude and appreciation for reaching a milestone I only dreamt of. So to the hardest working crew in the game that I am so fortunate to have the pleasure of working with — 'Thank You' from the depths of my heart for your commitment, integrity, and friendship. All of y'all's trust in me to captain this team/family through this episode has given me a self confidence that builds my character maturing me as a better individual. This opportunity was born through trust— truthfully that is a lot of what our craft requires. From the conception of a story to the Final Cut, many a people -some those more attached – at some point have to trust this metaphorical baby in the hands of a stranger. That is what Max, Tony, Joan, Tia, JBTV, CBS, and Joe did— so thank you for trusting and empowering this film enthusiast, who since as a little boy watched Turner Classic Movies with his mom and broke down films and shots with his cinematographer dad. You gave me the platform to discover my filmmaking voice on a global stage. Thank You. For all with aspirations to reach new heights, I reiterate the words of my 6th grade teacher, "when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Whether you want to or not!" May they be a motivation to you as they have continued to be for myself. Lastly, and most importantly I thank God not simply for the strength to lead but for each beautiful spirit apart of this journey. The most beautiful of spirits being my beloved fiancé, @stephanie.campo who supported and encouraged me constantly through this process especially in the hardest of times… thank you Lord for her, the only constant needed. I am humbled by you all and hope I lead with selflessness — "GREATEST JOB IN THE WORLD" Enjoy the show!

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 5 "Happy First Day, Manny" – The team responds to a dangerous fire at the local drive-in movie theater, where they must enlist civilians to help stop the spread. Meanwhile, Bode and Sharon wrestle with the weight of holding secrets from each other. Written by Sara Casey & Manuel Herrera and directed by Jimmy Michael Muro.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 6 "Your Voice in My Head" – Station 42 responds to a dangerous fire at a beloved local smokehouse where Jake is forced to confront memories of his late father and the place they once shared. Written by India Gurley and directed by Catherine Mallette.

EPs Discuss What's Ahead with Season 4 & More

Phelan and Rater had a whole lot to share about what's to come during an in-depth interview with TV Insider, including the decision to write off Billy Burke's Vince, the upcoming crossover with Sheriff Country, and details on who The Pitt star Shawn Hatosy's character:

Phelan on The Decision to Kill Off Vince: "We felt like coming into Season 4, we have a show about wildland firefighters and we have the same cast that we had from the beginning. And to be truthful to the work that these people do, which is always our desire, we felt like it was time for the show and the characters to have a loss. And last season was about legacy. Vince dealing with the legacy of his father and using that as a lens to look at what his relationship with Bode was. And as we were talking about the end of the season, we felt like the thing that was really going to shake up the show and shake up our characters in the best way possible and force them to really reassess where they were and what they were doing was this kind of loss. And so at the same time, we want to be very respectful of the character of Vince, of how important he is to the show, and how important Billy was as a presence on the show. So, the loss of Vince is going to echo through the entire season, and we are going to see our younger firefighters really have to begin to grapple with growing up and what is the next step for them.

Phelan on How Shawn Hatosy's Character Will Impact Season 4: "I think that the audience's expectation was that if anybody was going to die in that fire, it was going to be Walter. And to not have it be Walter, I think, is a huge surprise to everyone, including Sharon. And you say things in grief that you don't mean, or maybe you do mean them but you wouldn't normally say them, but she says it. And so it is going to have an impact on them and how that family comes back together and how long does that take and how does the fire station keep running when they have suffered such a huge blow? And that's where Shawn [Hatosy]'s character comes in. He has been tasked with going to fire stations where they have suffered this kind of loss and deciding, do I dissolve this fire station? Do I reassign everybody or is there something here that can be saved and reassembled?"

Phelan on the Upcoming "Fire Country"/"Sheriff Country" Crossover: "There will be a big crossover event coming up this season. We will see the two worlds. It will be a two-hour single evening event, and we'll see how these two worlds crash into each other and they help each other," Phelan shared. "I would just say it is crazy, and it tests everyone involved, but the very future of Edgewater is really put to the test."

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!