First Frasier Reboot Script Made Kelsey Grammer Cry; Filming Update

Though announced in February 2021, things have been relatively quiet over the past year or so when it came to how development was going on the long-awaited Frasier revival that would see Kelsey Grammer return as Dr. Frasier Crane (a role he also played on the classic NBC sitcom Cheers). Set to appear on the daytime talk show The Talk on Monday, Grammer revealed that "we're in the final script for the first episode" of the reboot/revival/sequel series (it gets so confusing sometimes). And the actor is liking what he's seeing, adding, "It looks pretty good. I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I'm happy." So when would filming begin? It could be as soon as this fall, but nothing's set in stone and Grammer has some other projects in play, also. "There's been some conversation about maybe October, maybe a little later. I don't know," he explained. "There are a couple other things coming up. We've developed a couple other projects that look like they're going to shoot first."

During an interview not long after the revival was first announced, Grammer offered a clue about the direction the series could be going in, teasing another new start for Dr. Crane. "He thinks he's gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction," he explained. "And he ends up rich beyond his dreams." And as Grammer sees it, the series already has the "key ingredient" for it to work. "The key ingredient for the 'Frasier' reboot is actually Frasier, honestly. It was always called 'Frasier', so it's me… the key is me." Now here's a look at the preview clip for The Talk that was released, with the full interview set to hit screens on Monday (check your local listings).