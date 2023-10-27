Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Foo Fighters, nate bargatze, nbc, preview, saturday, snl

Foo Fighters Get Punched, "The Pretender" & More (SNL 2000s Rewind)

Continuing our look back at the band's time on NBC's Saturday Night Live, here's a look back at the Foo Fighters' SNL run in the 2000s.

With this Halloween weekend bringing the third episode of the 49th season of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we have first-time host/stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze and musical guest Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and Josh Freese) set to take the stages of Studio 8H. As a lead-up to the big night, we've been taking a look back at the Foo Fighters' SNL timeline to highlight how it impacted the long-running sketch comedy/music series over the decades. Earlier this week, we kicked things off in the mid-to-late 90s – and now, we're moving on to the 2000s with some interesting audio & video of their three visits – along with some perspectives from the band members.

Here are some looks at what went down with 2003's S28E13: Christopher Walken ("All My Life" and "Times Like These"):

2005's S31E05: Jason Lee ("DOA" and "Best of You"):

2007's S33E03: Jon Bon Jovi ("The Pretender"; Grohl & the late Taylor Hawkins appeared in the SNL Digital Short, "People Getting Punched Right Before Eating"):

And here's a look back at the band in a previously-released SNL featurette offering some personal perspectives on their past appearances:

In the following clip, Bargatze and the Foo Fighters are joined by SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez for a trio of promos. In the first, Hernandez drops an appropriate pun for the holiday – and following that, Bargatze reminds Hernandez that he might be off by a week. And finally, Bargatze leaves Hernandez wanting in the compliment department…

And here's a look back to the start of this week's PR machine for this weekend's SNL:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

