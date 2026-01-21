Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: for all mankind

For All Mankind Season 5 Set for March 27th: Teaser, Images Released

Launching on March 27th, here's a look at Apple TV and Showrunners Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert & Ben Nedivi's For All Mankind Season 5.

Article Summary For All Mankind Season 5 premieres March 27th on Apple TV with new episodes every Friday.

The new season picks up after the Goldilocks asteroid heist, with Mars colony tensions rising.

Joel Kinnaman and key cast members return, joined by new series regulars for Season 5.

Showrunners Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi unveil teaser and season overview.

Fans of series creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi's For All Mankind were on the receiving end of some very good news on Wednesday morning. Apple TV announced that the ten-episode fifth season will premiere on Friday, March 27th (followed by one new episode every Friday through May 29). In addition, the streaming service released a date announcement teaser (waiting for you above), as well as preview images and a season overview, which we have waiting for you below.

The fifth season of the alt-reality sci-fi series picks up in the years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home. The ensemble cast returning for season five includes Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt, alongside new series regulars Mireille Enos (The Killing, Hanna), Costa Ronin (The Americans, Homeland), Sean Kaufman (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Ruby Cruz (Bottoms), and Ines Asserson (Royalteen).

Apple TV's For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Moore and Emmy Award nominees Wolpert and Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Kira Snyder, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein. The streaming series is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television. All four seasons of For All Mankind are now streaming on Apple TV.

