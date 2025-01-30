Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, TV | Tagged: Hayden Sherman, scott snyder

Four IDW Comics, Including From Scott Snyder, Announced as TV Series

Four IDW comic books, Dungeon, The Kill Lock, The Delicacy, and Brutal Nature, are to be adapted into new television series.

IDW Publishing has just issued an investors report, which includes a number of upcoming planned and placed television adaptations of some of IDW's comic books. However, no announcement has been made outside of this investor's report. The series names include:

Dungeon by Absolute Batman's Scott Snyder and Absolute Wonder Woman's Hayden Sherman was published in 2023 as a part of Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces imprint. And it is now to be made into a TV series with Spooky Pictures/Vertigo Entertainment. Dungeon tells the story of a family who moves to the countryside only to discover that their new home is right above a very complex torture dungeon. Vertigo Entertainment (no relation to DC Vertigo) was founded in 2001 by Roy Lee and Doug Davison , and previous projects include The Ring, The Woman In Black, The Lego Movie, It, Nimona, Five Nights At Freddy's, and the upcoming Minecraft Movie. In 2020, Roy Lee and Steven Schneider started Spooky Pictures as a genre label.

and Absolute Wonder Woman's was published in 2023 as a part of Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces imprint. And it is now to be made into a TV series with Spooky Pictures/Vertigo Entertainment. Dungeon tells the story of a family who moves to the countryside only to discover that their new home is right above a very complex torture dungeon. Vertigo Entertainment (no relation to DC Vertigo) was founded in 2001 by and , and previous projects include The Ring, The Woman In Black, The Lego Movie, It, Nimona, Five Nights At Freddy's, and the upcoming Minecraft Movie. In 2020, Roy Lee and Steven Schneider started Spooky Pictures as a genre label. The Kill Lock by Livio Ramondelli, published in 2019, is about four sentient robots linked together by the threat of simultaneous death, the "Kill Lock" of the title. And now, a TV series made with Amazon Content Services, most likely for Amazon Prime Video.

published in 2019, is about four sentient robots linked together by the threat of simultaneous death, the "Kill Lock" of the title. And now, a TV series made with Amazon Content Services, most likely for Amazon Prime Video. James Albon, published in 2021 The Delicacy, bypublished in 2021 to be adapted by Warner Bros. Television Studios

Bros. Television Studios Brutal Nature , by Luciano Saracino and Ariel Olivetti, is about a young Colombian named Ich who can transform into various monsters to fight the Spanish empire. It was published in 2016 and is now being made into an animated TV series with leading Mexico-based animation studio Anima Studios. The studio was founded in 2002 by Jose C. Garcia De Letona and Federico Unda and is best known for producing Burundis, El Chavo Animado, Top Cat: The Movie, the Leyendas franchise, and Cleo & Cuquín.

