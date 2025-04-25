Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, free comic book day

The Whiteboard Of DC Comics' Absolute Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool recently ran a spoilery piece for Free Comic Book Day as far as the DC Absolute Universe is concerned. And mentioned that DC Comics loves a blackboard. A whiteboard. A chalkboard. Usually with Rip Hunter behind the chalk, behind the pen, jotting down notes from the future. But this time, for Free Comic Book Day, there will be no Rip Hunter or Booster Gold. Not yet anyway. And it will be down to the Absolute Mirror Master to put a new whiteboard of doom together, for the future of the DC Absolute Universe and possibly the standard DC Universe to follow. Firstly, he gets to see Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman in action…

With the Peacemakers and Lazarus in Smallville, home of Absolute Superman and where he was attacked by the US Government.

Gotham with the Ultimate Batman, continuing to fight against the systemic corruption of the city.

And reflected in Absolute Wonder Woman's mighty sword going up against… robot spiders. As for the Absolute DC whiteboard, here it is with the questions it raised, ready for you to post on 4Chan.

What happened to the Absolute Universe in January 1944?

What is the temple of the Fourth World?

Who really controls Lazarus? (More than just Ah Ghul and Brainiac?)

Black Stars… John Stewart knew the weakness?

What is Doctor Fate's helmet doing in the Absolute DC Universe?

Despair-O?

Who/what is the White Martian?

What is complete psychospheric collapse?

The beginning is the end?

Omega? Omega with a star in the middle?

Won't be long now… the third of May is a week away.

DC ALL IN ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

(W) Dan Slott, Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

The DC All-In saga explodes into a brand-new Free Comic Book Day flipbook! First up, the core-line DC Universe soars into Superman action with the dazzling debut of superstar writer Dan Slott alongside acclaimed artist Rafael Albuquerque! In this special zero issue installment of the forthcoming Superman Unlimited series, you will witness the prelude to the biggest Superman comic book adventure of the year, as well as an ominous new threat from the heavens that will change the course of Kryptonian life on planet Earth as we know it! Then, as the Absolute Universe expands, dark forces begin to gather in the shadows…forces that have been waiting a very long time to shape events and seize control. All the while,a mysterious figure watches–but who is this powerful new character, and what do they want with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the emerging heroes?

