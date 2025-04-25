Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, tariff

Diamond Tells Retailers Price Changes Are Coming Due To New Tariffs

Diamond Comic Distributors tells comic book stores that price changes are coming due to new American taxes and tariffs.

Article Summary Diamond Comic Distributors warns of price hikes due to new US tariffs affecting certain comic store items.

Tariffs won't affect comics but will impact toys, games, and collectibles from China, with high 145% tariffs.

Price changes will appear on Final Order Cut-off pages; Funko discounts change to Net Cost pricing.

Diamond will update retailers with Country of Origin info to help manage price change impacts.

Diamond Comic Distributors has told comic book stores that price increases due to the US government's recent increase in taxes and tariffs will be coming, and will begin to affect their orders this week. As we understand it, they will not apply to comic books, graphic novels or other printed media, but will affect toys, games, figurines, backing boards, bags and longboxes. Currently, US tariffs are 10% for the rest of the world, 25% on sector-specific materials such as steel, aluminium, and cars, and 145% on goods from China, which is a source of many non-comics items you will find in a comic book store. The other announced tariffs, based on some seriously dodgy mathematics, have been suspended for another two-and-a-half months.

Diamond states, "Recently, import tariffs have been levied by the United States on certain products we supply to retailers. As a result, you will see price increases on affected items beginning this week. Here is what to expect: Affected products will appear on the Weekly Final Order Cut-off (FOC) Adjustment or New to Order – Final Call pages on the Retailer Services Website. Item Notes will be added to reflect the original solicitation cost for reference. If the publisher has not announced a revised MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price- Rich), the MSRP in our system will remain unchanged. Products that were solicited at a discount from MSRP, such as Funko products, will be converted to Net Cost pricing. We will be adding Country of Origin to Item Detail Pages and other relevant data sources as soon as possible. This will help you anticipate price changes that may occur as trade policy changes are announced by the government. We appreciate your patience as we make these changes, and we will continue to provide you the information you need in as convenient a way as possible." More details as we have them, of course.

