Matt Fraction & Mark Buckingham Tell Fantastic Four First Steps Origin

Matt Fraction and Mark Buckingham tell the MCU origin of Fantastic Four: First Steps in anew comic book in July.

The upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie is not an origin story. But the characters do have an origin. And Matt Fraction and Mark Buckingham are to adapt the upcoming movie Fantastic Four: First Steps as a comic book for July. The comic book is being presented as a real-life artefact in the MCU. And the Phil Noto cover modelled on the original Jack Kirby Fantastic Four…

FANTASTIC 4: FIRST STEPS #1

Written by MATT FRACTION

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 7/2

"This July, the Future Foundation is proud to partner with Marvel Comics to produce the first-ever authorized retelling of the Fantastic Four's early adventures. Titled FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS, the single-issue comic will be authored by acclaimed writer and renowned Fantastic Four expert Matt Fraction and drawn by award-winning super hero artist Mark Buckingham. The issue will hit stands just in time for the fourth anniversary of the Fantastic Four's public debut to our world, part of a milestone celebration that's shaping up to be the talk of the summer season!

"It's the moment that changed the world–-presented in the most brilliant medium there is! FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS #1 is certain to be a must-have item, both for those who have looked up to this super team since they made themselves known those who might be unaware of the history behind Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing's incredible rise to global stardom!

"Four years ago, the world was transformed as an amazing cosmic-powered quartet revealed themselves and their astonishing abilities to the public! Since that time, they have become world-famous as the Fantastic Four! Now, to celebrate that anniversary, Marvel Comics recounts their very first exploit that saved our city from near destruction!

"What an honor to be asked to help celebrate the fourth anniversary of the Fantastic Four!" Fraction shared. "It was a thrill to bring their first legendary adventure to the world of comic books for the first time! It's a story we all know by heart, but I think Magic Mark Buckingham and I have found a way to tell it as you've never heard or seen before — and who knows, this could be the start of something big!"