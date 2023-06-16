Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: biden, donald trump, fox news, Joe Biden, opinion, trump, Tucker Carlson

FOX "News," "Dictator" Producer Part Ways (Is Tucker Carlson Hiring?)

FOX "News" has reportedly parted ways with a Tucker Carlson-connected producer over the President Joe Biden/"wannabe dictator" chyron.

So we have an interesting update on the whole "Jason vs. Freddy" smackdown going on between FOX "News" and Twitter wunderkind Tucker Carlson. Earlier this week, FOX "News" decided to take an even deeper dive into the crazy than usual in response to Donald Trump being arrested & fingerprinted ahead of pleading not guilty to 37 felony counts (31 counts of violating the Espionage Act and another six counts that include obstruction of justice & false statements – check out the indictment in full here) stemming from Trump's handling of classified material. At one point, the propaganda machine ran a split-screen of Trump & President Joe Biden with a chyron at the bottom calling Biden a "wannabe dictator" who's attempting to have "his political rival arrested." Of course, calls for FOX "News" to have their credentials pulled began to grow louder – though we still can't figure out why FOX "News" ever got them in the first place. The reported "news channel" offered a nine-word response to a 13-word chyron: "The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed." Now, we might have a clearer picture of exactly how it was addressed.

According to a report from The Daily Beast, the FOX "News" producer responsible for the chyron hitting screens has parted ways with the alleged "news network" (nothing official has been released regarding if it was a resignation or something else). It was a matter that Carlson addressed on his show on Twitter (not Twitter show… right, Elon?) – which would make sense since The Daily Beast also reports that the producer worked on Tucker Carlson Tonight until that went bye-bye. Apparently choosing to ignore the cease & desist order from FOX "News" (or maybe the order doesn't exist?), Carlson claimed the producer "resigned" and that he offered "to stay for the customary two weeks," but those horrible people at FOX "News" told the producer to "clear out his desk and leave immediately." Of course, this is all from Carlson, so "truthfulness may vary." But think of it this way? It sounds like Carlson about to get a new producer… right, FOX "News"?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!